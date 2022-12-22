Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson Questionable for Saturday

Stevenson should be good to go, but this is still worth keeping an eye on heading into the weekend. The second-year back is coming off a monster performance against the Las Vegas Raiders, where he had 19 rushes for 172 yards and a touchdown. If he plays Saturday, he’ll be going up against a relatively stout Cincinnati rush defense that keeps opponents to 4.2 yards per attempt on the ground, good for eighth in the NFL.
In 2022, Stevenson has attempted 183 rushes for 914 yards and five rushing touchdowns in 14 games. He has also made 60 receptions for 381 yards and an additional receiving touchdown on the season.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots Odds
The New England Patriots are currently three-point underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday with the total set at 41.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
