Patriots RB Ty Montgomery to Play Week 1?

According to Zack Cox of NESN, New England Patriots running back Ty Montgomery has a chance to suit up for the team’s regular-season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Bill Belichick said this morning on @TheGregHillShow that every Patriots player except Tyquan Thornton, who's on IR, "should have a shot" to play Sunday vs. Miami. That includes Ty Montgomery and Isaiah Wynn, who are dealing with injuries. "Hopefully they'll all make it." — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 6, 2022

Montgomery has been nursing an ankle injury suffered in New England’s preseason finale. Inking a two-year, $2.5 million contract with the Pats in the offseason, the 29-year-old was seeing snaps with the first-team offense in training camp and is expected to factor heavily on third downs.

Montgomery getting the green light would be a blow to fellow running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who was expected to see an increased role in the passing game in the former’s absence. While Stevenson should still see some work on early downs, he will be more touchdown-dependent if Montgomery is deemed suitable to go.

Stevenson owners should continue to monitor Montgomery’s status leading up to Sunday’s kickoff.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Patriots at +132 on the moneyline.