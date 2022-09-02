Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson to Become Team's RB1?

According to Zack Cox of NESN, it would not be a surprise if New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson overtakes Damien Harris as the team’s starter.

Per Cox, there’s “a reason Stevenson has been getting so much fantasy buzz this summer. Along with his growing role as a receiver, it wouldn’t shock me if [Stevenson] eventually leapfrogs Harris and becomes New England’s top early-down option, as well. The Patriots still have a lot of run-blocking issues to work out, but Stevenson showed legit star potential last season and had a good camp.”

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has praised Stevenson’s improvement as both a pass catcher and blocker, areas that plagued the 24-year-old during his rookie campaign.

With a true three-down skill set, Stevenson is a must-target for those fantasy players who primarily fade the running back position in the early rounds.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Pats at -162 on the moneyline ahead of Week 1’s contest against the Miami Dolphins.