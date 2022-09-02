Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson to Become Team's RB1?
Paul Connor
According to Zack Cox of NESN, it would not be a surprise if New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson overtakes Damien Harris as the team’s starter.
Per Cox, there’s “a reason Stevenson has been getting so much fantasy buzz this summer. Along with his growing role as a receiver, it wouldn’t shock me if [Stevenson] eventually leapfrogs Harris and becomes New England’s top early-down option, as well. The Patriots still have a lot of run-blocking issues to work out, but Stevenson showed legit star potential last season and had a good camp.”
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has praised Stevenson’s improvement as both a pass catcher and blocker, areas that plagued the 24-year-old during his rookie campaign.
With a true three-down skill set, Stevenson is a must-target for those fantasy players who primarily fade the running back position in the early rounds.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Pats at -162 on the moneyline ahead of Week 1’s contest against the Miami Dolphins.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.