Patriots Trade N'Keal Harry To Bears

The New England Patriots made a minor trade with the Chicago Bears on Tuesday. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, New England shipped N’keal Harry to Chicago for a seventh seventh-round pick in 2024.
The #Patriots have traded WR N’Keal Harry to the #Bears, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Former first-round pick gets a shot at a fresh start.
Harry was selected 29th overall by the Pats in the 2019 draft, but Bill Belichick and company clearly did not see a future for the 24-year-old in Foxborough. While a future seventh-round pick does not seem like much, New England will also save about $1.8 million in cap space on this deal.
Harry had his best pro season in 2020 when he played a career-high 14 games and set personal bests in catches (33), targets (57), and receiving yards (309).
The former first-round pick will get a chance to prove himself in Chicago but will likely have to battle to win a roster spot. Byron Pringle will be Harry’s main competition.
FanDuel Sportsbook has both Chicago and New England as longshots to win the Super Bowl. The Bears sit at +10000, while the Pats have slightly better odds at +4000.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.