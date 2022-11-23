Patriots-Vikings: How to Watch, Stream & Bet 'Thursday Night Football'

Two teams fighting for playoff positioning will collide in the nightcap of this Thanksgiving slate, with the New England Patriots visiting the Minnesota Vikings.

The visiting Patriots are coming off a tight 10-3 victory over the New York Jets in Week 11, while the Vikings were blown out at home 40-3 against the Dallas Cowboys. After a difficult showing against the Cowboys on offense, things won’t get easier for the Vikings, where they’ll be up against one of the top defensive units in the NFL.

With two offenses that don’t scare opposing defenses, this could be a matchup that doesn’t see a ton of points scored.

When and Where is Patriots-Vikings?

Patriots: 6-4 | Vikings: 8-2

Date: November 24, 2022 | Kick-Off: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota | Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium

How to Watch Patriots-Vikings?

TV: NBC, Amazon Prime | Live Stream: Amazon Prime/NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung, Terry McAulay

How to Bet Patriots-Vikings

Moneyline: Patriots (+116) | Vikings (-136)

Spread: Patriots +2.5 (-110) | Vikings -2.5 (-110)

Total: 42.5 (O-110, U-110)

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, spread, and game total, many other options are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

It was hard to know what to expect from either team entering the 2022 NFL season, but both have managed to put themselves in good positions for the stretch run. Even after a 37-point loss to the Cowboys, the Vikings enter this matchup as favorites against the Patriots. They’ve yet to lose back-to-back games, but it’s also a short week. They’ll be up against a Patriots team that continues to look more formidable each week.

At the end of the day, it will depend on if the Vikings are able to end up as three-point favorites in this matchup. It’s hard to trust them after last week, but we’d be more comfortable with New England if they can keep this game within a field goal. Keep an eye on this line because an extra point could make a huge difference in how to view this game.

Injuries to Watch for

Patriots: Isiah Wynn, T (DNP)

Vikings: Andrew Booth Jr., CB (DNP), Christian Darrisaw, T (DNP)