Patriots-Vikings: How to Watch, Stream & Bet 'Thursday Night Football'
Zachary Cook
Two teams fighting for playoff positioning will collide in the nightcap of this Thanksgiving slate, with the New England Patriots visiting the Minnesota Vikings.
The visiting Patriots are coming off a tight 10-3 victory over the New York Jets in Week 11, while the Vikings were blown out at home 40-3 against the Dallas Cowboys. After a difficult showing against the Cowboys on offense, things won’t get easier for the Vikings, where they’ll be up against one of the top defensive units in the NFL.
With two offenses that don’t scare opposing defenses, this could be a matchup that doesn’t see a ton of points scored.
When and Where is Patriots-Vikings?
Patriots: 6-4 | Vikings: 8-2 Date: November 24, 2022 | Kick-Off: 8:15 p.m. ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota | Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium
How to Watch Patriots-Vikings?
TV: NBC, Amazon Prime | Live Stream: Amazon Prime/NBC Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung, Terry McAulay
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, spread, and game total, many other options are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
It was hard to know what to expect from either team entering the 2022 NFL season, but both have managed to put themselves in good positions for the stretch run. Even after a 37-point loss to the Cowboys, the Vikings enter this matchup as favorites against the Patriots. They’ve yet to lose back-to-back games, but it’s also a short week. They’ll be up against a Patriots team that continues to look more formidable each week.
At the end of the day, it will depend on if the Vikings are able to end up as three-point favorites in this matchup. It’s hard to trust them after last week, but we’d be more comfortable with New England if they can keep this game within a field goal. Keep an eye on this line because an extra point could make a huge difference in how to view this game.
Check back tomorrow on SportsGrid for our best bets involving this Patriots-Vikings clash! There will be plenty of bets to keep track of, including ones involving the total, spread, and moneyline.
Injuries to Watch for
Patriots: Isiah Wynn, T (DNP)
Vikings: Andrew Booth Jr., CB (DNP), Christian Darrisaw, T (DNP)
