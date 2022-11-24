Patriots-Vikings: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

New England Patriots (+122) vs. Minnesota Vikings (-144) Total: 42.5 (O -106, U -114)
The 6-4 New England Patriots are set to visit the 8-2 Minnesota Vikings in the nightcap of the NFL’s Thanksgiving slate tonight. There are strengths to both teams’ rosters, with the Patriots’ identity being their defense. New England escaped with a 10-3 victory over the Jets on Sunday due to a late punt return, while the Vikings are coming off being obliterated by the Dallas Cowboys, 40-3.
Will tonight show a Vikings team looking to bounce back, or will they have another poor performance against a strong New England defense that isn’t afraid to rush the quarterback?
No matter how relevant you think this is, we must consider how Kirk Cousins plays in similar settings. When Cousins plays in a primetime game, the Vikings’ signal-caller is 10-18, which doesn’t provide a lot of confidence in Minnesota as home favorites. In addition, the Patriots’ defense will make it even harder to trust your money with the Vikings.
The Patriots should approach this game like the Cowboys, not allowing Cousins time to breathe in the pocket. That’s when he’s at his worst and prone to turnovers. The Vikings are listed as 2.5-point home favorites, and we like the Patriots to cover that number while also winning the game outright.
Best Bet: Patriots moneyline (+122)
When the Patriots win football games, it’s often because of their defense and two-headed ground game. That will play a role in this matchup while the Vikings focus on putting together a stronger offensive performance than last week. Even though the Vikings allowed a 40 spot to the Cowboys last weekend, their defense is much better than that indicates, so it should keep the Patriots in check. With the total set at 42.5, the game should come in just below that number, so side with the under at -114.
