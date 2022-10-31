Patriots WR DeVante Parker Diagnosed with Knee Sprain
Paul Connor
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker has been diagnosed with a knee sprain, and his availability for Week 9’s contest against the Indianapolis Colts is up in the air.
Pretty good news for the #Patriots and WR DeVante Parker, who suffered just a knee sprain on the first play in Sunday's win, source said. If he misses time, it'll likely only be one game. Could be back after the bye.
Parker suffered the injury on the Patriots’ first offensive play of Sunday’s 22-17 victory over the New York Jets and did not return. Fortunately, if the 29-year-old is forced to the sidelines, it’ll likely be for just one game, with the Pats’ Week 10 bye looming.
Acquired by New England in a trade this past offseason, Parker has recorded 15 catches for 321 yards and one touchdown while playing 84% of the snaps. His 21.4 yards per catch marks a career-high and ranks second in the NFL behind Buffalo’s Gabe Davis.
Parker’s potential absence would likely result in an uptick in targets for number one wideout Jakobi Meyers, while more playing time could be available for 2022 second-round rookie Tyquan Thornton.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Patriots as -6 point home favorites on the spread and -250 on the moneyline.
