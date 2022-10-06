Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Limited in Practice on Thursday
David.Connelly1
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle) was limited in practice on Thursday, per Dan Roche of CBS.
Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and Garrett Gilbert – no Brian Hoyer(concussion) – QBs present the media viewing portion of #Patriots practice Thursday. Jonnu Smith, Jakobi Meyers, Lawrence Guy all present. @wbzpic.twitter.com/7axLqtOoMp
Meyers has not played since suffering the ankle injury in Week 2 even after a week of limited practices prior to last Sunday. His status is still very much up in the air, but the Patriots may be a bit more aggressive to get him out there in what feels like a winnable game against the Detroit Lions. Rookie third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe will likely be under center and he’ll need all the help he can get in the passing game for his first career start.
In two games this season, Meyers has made 13 receptions on 19 targets for 150 yards. If he is unable to go, expect DeVante Parker and Nelson Agholor to see some heightened workload in the outing.
Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots Odds
The New England Patriots are currently 3.5-point favorites against the Detroit Lions on Sunday with the total set at 45.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.