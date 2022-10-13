Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Limited in Practice Thursday

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee) was limited in team practice on Thursday, per the team’s Twitter.

Patriots Thursday injury report: https://t.co/aBREu5knIK — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 13, 2022

The Patriots’ passing offense is slowly becoming heavily reliant on Meyers this season. He has the most targets, receptions, and yardage than anyone on the team and has played in just three of their five games this season. New England will certainly want Meyers out there if he is capable. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe will need all the help he can get against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6.

In 2022, Meyers has made 20 receptions on 27 targets for 261 yards and a touchdown on the season. This is a situation to monitor as Meyers feels like a true 50/50 for Sunday’s matchup with the Browns.

New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns Odds

The New England Patriots are currently 2.5-point underdogs against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday with the total set at 43.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.