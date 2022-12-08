Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Misses Practice on Thursday
David.Connelly1
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (head) did not participate in team practice on Thursday, per Chad Graff of The Athletic.
The Patriots are missing some key players as prep begins for MNF and the Cardinals. WR Jakobi Meyers, RB Damien Harris, CB Jalen Mills, OT Trent Brown, and OT Isaiah Wynn all not present. pic.twitter.com/Sc3I8HdsY6
“Head” is an odd designation, given that it would be listed under “concussion” if it was such. So we’ll assume Meyers doesn’t have to go through any sort of concussion protocol to be cleared in time for Sunday. The Patriots are pretty desperate for wins as they sit in the thick of the AFC playoff picture, so the availability of their top wide receiver will be crucial the rest of the way. Fortunately, he’ll have an extra day to recover, as New England isn’t in action until Monday night against the Arizona Cardinals.
In 2022, Meyers has made 50 receptions on 67 targets for 593 yards and three touchdowns in nine starts. If he cannot play, expect DeVante Parker and Nelson Agholor to see an uptick in routes and targets on Monday.
New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals Odds
The New England Patriots are currently 1.5-point favorites against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night with the total set at 43.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
