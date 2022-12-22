Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Questionable for Saturday

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals, per the team’s Twitter.

Meyers was able to post three consecutive limited practice designations throughout the week so he should be able to give this a go on Saturday. The 26-year-old is really the only pass-catcher of note within this offense, so losing him would be a severe hindrance to this offense. The Patriots desperately need to pull of an upset at home against the Bengals on Christmas Eve if they want to keep their postseason hopes alive heading into Week 17.

In 2022, Meyers has made 52 receptions on 73 targets for 640 yards and three touchdowns. If he is unable to play on Saturday, expect both Nelson Agholor and Tyquan Thornton to see some extra targets in the matchup.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots Odds

The New England Patriots are currently three-point underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday with the total set at 41.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.