Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Questionable for Sunday vs. Lions

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Detroit Lions, per NESN’s Dakota Randall.

Mac Jones and Jonnu Smith both doubtful for sunday's game against the Lions Six Patriots questionable, including Jakobi Meyers, Jalen Mills and Isaiah Wynn pic.twitter.com/2OWJXzdwBu — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) October 7, 2022

Meyers posted three straight limited practices this week, making it anybody’s guess whether he plays on Sunday. The Patriots would like to give rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe as many weapons as possible, so this will be a situation to monitor as we get closer to kickoff. New England will be desperate to take a winnable game at home against the Detroit Lions to keep pace in a strong AFC East after a 1-3 start.

Meyers has made 13 receptions in two games this season on 19 targets for 150 yards. DeVante Parker and Nelson Agholor should be in line for more targets if he can’t play.

Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots Odds

The New England Patriots are 3.5-point favorites against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, with the total set at 45.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.