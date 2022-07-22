Patriots Yet to Name Offensive Coordinator Ahead of Camp
Paul Connor
It’s less than a week before the official start of New England Patriots training camp, and head coach Bill Belichick has yet to name an offensive coordinator – this according to the team’s beat writer Andrew Callahan.
The #Patriots have announced titles for their new coaching staff.
Maybe this is Belichick just being Belichick, but it’s a little surprising given it’s been nearly three months since the Pats lost former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who the Las Vegas Raiders hired as their new head coach.
Following his return to the Pats organization, some considered former Giants HC Joe Judge to be the favorite to replace the departed McDaniels. However, as Callahan notes, Judge has yet to shed his current offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach label.
The same holds for Matt Patricia, who currently serves as the team’s Senior football advisor/offensive line coach.
There is also the real possibility that Belichick himself will assume the role.
Alas, until a resolution is reached, the Super Bowl-winning coach will likely continue to keep everyone in the dark – as he usually does with these situations.
