Pats HC Bill Belichick: 'Too Hard' to Make Major Offensive Changes
Paul Connor
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed his team’s struggling offense on Monday, saying it is too difficult to make significant changes at this point in the season.
“I think we need to do what we’re doing better,” said Belichick. “I don’t think at this point making a lot of dramatic changes; it’s too hard to do that…If we can just do, consistently, what we’re doing, I think we’ll be alright. We just haven’t been able to have enough consistency. And that’s hurt us. It’s not one thing. One time it’s one thing. Next time, it’s something else. We just have to play and coach more consistently.”
Belichick’s comments come in the aftermath of Thursday’s 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, in which quarterback Mac Jones was seen screaming. “Throw the f—ing ball! F—ing quick game sucks!”
Through 12 games, the Patriots are tied for 20th in points per game (20.8) and tied for last in red zone efficiency.
Belichick and company will look for a better offensive showing in Week 14 when they travel to Arizona to battle the Cardinals on Monday Night Football.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Pats as -1.5 favorites on the spread and -120 on the moneyline.
