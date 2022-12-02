Pats QB Mac Jones on Outburst: 'We Needed Chunk Plays'
Paul Connor
It was a frustrating evening for Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots, who fell 24-10 to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football.
Perhaps the lasting moment of the defeat was Patriots quarterback Mac Jones screaming on the sideline, “Throw the f—— ball! This quick game sucks!”
Jones addressed the outburst postgame, saying he intended to create a spark on offense:
“Obviously, just kind of let my emotions get to me, but we’re kind of playing from behind,” said Jones. “What I said was about throwing it deeper in the short game. I got to execute that part better. But it’s the short game we kept going to, which is working. But I felt like we needed chunk plays. I shouted that out to kind of get everyone going.”
Jones would finish the game 22-of-36 passing for 195 yards and one touchdown in yet another uninspiring performance from the second-year signal caller.
The Pats (6-6) will look to get back in the win column next week when they travel to Arizona to battle the Cardinals on Monday Night Football.
