Pessimism Surrounding Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's Contract Talks?

According to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, there is “a measure of pessimism around the Lamar Jackson contract-extension negotiations.”
Citing an unnamed source, Maske further adds that it is “more likely that, barring a last-minute shift in talks, Jackson will play this season under the one remaining year on his deal.”
With several teams locking up their franchise quarterbacks this offseason, it’s borderline stunning that the Ravens and Jackson (who represents himself) have been unable to come to an agreement. In August, the former league MVP said he would not conduct contract negotiations during the regular season, implying he is content to bet on himself in 2022.
Bulking up to 220 pounds, Jackson is said to have made significant strides as a passer, with offensive co-ordinator Greg Roman claiming, “I think it’s the best I’ve ever seen him throw it thus far.”
In fantasy circles, assuming Jackson doesn’t pull a 180 and holdout, the 25-year-old should be a rock solid QB1 option for Week 1 against the New York Jets and beyond.
