Philadelphia Eagles Sign DT Ndamukong Suh

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed Ndamukong Suh to a contract on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The rich get richer. The #Eagles are signing free agent DT Ndamukong Suh to a 1-year, sources say, beefing up their defensive front with a top free agent. They want to keep the DL a strength. The deal has been agreed to and is done. pic.twitter.com/0Egc4V8Hiu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2022

The contract is for one year and will help the Eagles to fortify their defensive front versus the run. The Eagles were eviscerated by the run game of the Washington Commanders in their loss on Monday. The Eagles are dealing with several injuries to their defensive line, and teams have figured out that running versus them is the best way to move the football.

The loss of Jordan Davis, who is on injured reserve with an ankle injury, has opened the floodgates for opposing running backs. The Eagles not only signed Suh this week but also Linval Joseph to try and make up for the loss of Davis.