Philadelphia Eagles Sign DT Ndamukong Suh

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed Ndamukong Suh to a contract on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The rich get richer. The #Eagles are signing free agent DT Ndamukong Suh to a 1-year, sources say, beefing up their defensive front with a top free agent. They want to keep the DL a strength. The deal has been agreed to and is done. pic.twitter.com/0Egc4V8Hiu
The contract is for one year and will help the Eagles to fortify their defensive front versus the run. The Eagles were eviscerated by the run game of the Washington Commanders in their loss on Monday. The Eagles are dealing with several injuries to their defensive line, and teams have figured out that running versus them is the best way to move the football.
The loss of Jordan Davis, who is on injured reserve with an ankle injury, has opened the floodgates for opposing running backs. The Eagles not only signed Suh this week but also Linval Joseph to try and make up for the loss of Davis.
The Eagles are seven-point favorites (-106) versus the Indianapolis Colts and -300 on the moneyline. The game has an over/under of 45.5, over (-114), and under (-106). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.