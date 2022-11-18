BETTING Fantasy News NFL
12:06 PM, November 18, 2022

Philadelphia Eagles Sign DT Ndamukong Suh

George Kurtz George Kurtz

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed Ndamukong Suh to a contract on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The contract is for one year and will help the Eagles to fortify their defensive front versus the run. The Eagles were eviscerated by the run game of the Washington Commanders in their loss on Monday. The Eagles are dealing with several injuries to their defensive line, and teams have figured out that running versus them is the best way to move the football.

The loss of Jordan Davis, who is on injured reserve with an ankle injury, has opened the floodgates for opposing running backs. The Eagles not only signed Suh this week but also Linval Joseph to try and make up for the loss of Davis.

The Eagles are seven-point favorites (-106) versus the Indianapolis Colts and -300 on the moneyline. The game has an over/under of 45.5, over (-114), and under (-106). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.