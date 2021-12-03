Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Eagles vs. Jets Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium

Eagles vs. Jets Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Eagles -290 | Jets +235

Spread: Eagles -7

Total: 45 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Eagles +10000 | Jets +100000

Eagles vs. Jets Predictions and Picks

New York Jets +7

Eagles vs. Jets News, Analysis, and Picks

The New York Jets will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday as they seek their fourth win of the season and second consecutive victory against the playoff-hopeful Eagles. There is some worry about who will be under center for Philadelphia. Starting quarterback Jalen Hurts has been a limited participant in practice all week with an ankle injury. Even if he does get the nod, we won’t likely see the mobile signal-caller at 100%. That may cause concern for a player who relies so much on his ability to run. If Hurts cannot go or tweaks the ankle again during the game, backup Gardner Minshew will be in line to see some action.

Whether it’s a less-than-100% Hurts or Minshew under center, the Jets look like they may hold some value here. Of the 11 games New York has played this season, only five have been lost by multiple possessions and were against solid teams. These larger losses came to the Patriots twice, Denver, the Colts, and Buffalo. When playing lesser teams, the Jets have shown that they can hang around, and after a crushing Week 12 loss to the New York Giants, Philadelphia could be in for a tricky one here. Take the Jets and the points against the Eagles on Sunday.

