Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFC Wild Card Preview, Picks, and Betting Guide

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Betting Preview for Sunday, January 16

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Wild Card Weekend in a rematch of Thursday Night Football back in Week 6. Tampa Bay is looking to become the first repeat Super Bowl champion since 2005, while Philadelphia will be looking to stay hot after winning six of their final eight games to earn their playoff spot.

Date: Sunday, January 16

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Eagles +300 | Buccaneers -375

Spread: Eagles +8.5 (-112) | Buccaneers -8.5 (-108)

Total: 45.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Eagles +6000 | Buccaneers +750

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Predictions and Picks

Buccaneers -8.5 (-108)

Tom Brady Over 268.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Cameron Brate Any Time Touchdown Scorer (+370)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers News, Analysis, and Picks

The Eagles will look to get revenge as this is one of five Wild Card Weekend matchups that is a rematch of an earlier regular-season game. After leading 28-7 with just over two minutes left in the third quarter in Week 6, Tampa Bay seemed like they were cruising to their fifth win of the season. Fifteen unanswered points by the Eagles against a prevent Buccaneers defense brought the game within one possession. Still, the Bucs eventually left Philadelphia with a 28-22 win and avoided the fiery comeback from the Eagles in the final minutes.

They held the Eagles to seven points for nearly three quarters despite missing three starters. Linebacker and defensive leader Lavonte David, safety Antoine Winfield Jr., and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting were all injured. With the team looking much more healthy on the defensive side of things, forcing quarterback Jalen Hurts to throw if the Eagles are playing from behind once again may not reap the same benefits as he has the second-lowest passer rating of any quarterback in the playoffs. Trust Brady and the Buccaneers to take care of business in this one.

Fading Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady by any means in the playoffs is typically a losing effort. In his past 17 postseason starts, Brady is 14-3 to the over at this number and has the second-most playoff passing yards per game since 2010 with 308.9. He is as dominant as it gets, and this low total may be due to the expectations of a potential blowout, but the signal-caller may even be capable of reaching this number in three quarters. This season, Brady is also 12-5 to this over, including a 297-yard effort in the aforementioned Week 6 victory over the Eagles. Add in that he is 6-2 to the over at home this season, and all signs point to the veteran finding his way above this number on Sunday. Take Brady to go over 268.5 passing yards.

Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate may not be a household name, but he certainly fits the bill for Tampa fans. Brate only trails defensive end William Gholston and linebacker Lavonte David as the longest-tenured Buccaneers players on the active roster. The tight end ranks third all-time in touchdowns in franchise history with 33 as he is one of the sneakiest red-zone threats in the league. Brate has seen 19 red-zone targets on the season, ranking second on the team only behind wide receiver Mike Evans and scoring in three of his past six games. At +370 to find the end zone on Sunday, that’s plenty of value to be backing someone who may not get a ton of attention with so many other capable weapons near the goal line. Take Brate to score a touchdown on Sunday.

