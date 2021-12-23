Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks for NFL Week 16 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 26

Time: 4:25 pm ET

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Steelers +300 | Chiefs -375

Spread: Chiefs -7.5 (-110)

Total: Over 44.5 -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Steelers +13000 | Chiefs +450

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Predictions and Picks

Steelers +7.5

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs News, Analysis, and Picks

The Chiefs are dealing with surging COVID cases that put this game in doubt, but it is still scheduled to be played at the appointed time as of this writing. As we waft through the confusion involved in the Chiefs’ forecast for this game, let’s focus on what we know.

The Chiefs have 13 players currently in COVID protocol headlined by leading receivers Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Linebacker Nick Bolton, tackle Lucas Niang, cornerback Charvarius Ward, and kicker Harrison Butker are the other starters to test positive. The Steelers don’t appear to have anywhere near the same COVID deficit as the Chiefs, although linebacker Devin Bush entered protocols on Wednesday.

This has all the makings of a flat spot for Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes will still be under center, and that’s always a dangerous proposition to bet against, but the Chiefs have shown cracks in the armor this season. They rely on a very specific brand of football to win most games, and that brand will be severely hampered if players like Hill and Kelce are unable to give it a go.

The defense came through for the Steelers in last week’s low-scoring victory over the Titans. We’re banking on the defense to show up once again against a depleted Chiefs team. With all the distractions and missing players at practice this week, it’s very tough to believe that Andy Reid’s ballclub will put forth its best showing this weekend.

