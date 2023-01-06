Potential AFC Championship Game Scenarios

The NFL announced Thursday that the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not resume and has officially been canceled.
As one might imagine, the decision profoundly impacts the AFC playoff picture.
“Cancelling the game between the Bills and Bengals creates potential competitive inequities in certain playoff scenarios,” the league said in a statement. “In an effort to mitigate those inequities, NFL clubs will consider tomorrow [Friday] in a Special League Meeting a resolution recommended by the Commissioner and approved today by the Competition Committee.”
Part of that resolution is a proposed neutral site for the AFC Championship Game if the competing teams did not play an equal number of games or if one of the sides could have been the top seed had 17 regular season contests been played. Simply put, this only has merit if the matchup involves the Bills or Bengals and the No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs.
Possible scenarios for such an outcome to occur are as follows (based on alternative Week 18 results):
1) Buffalo and Kansas City both win or tie – a Buffalo vs. Kansas City championship game would be at a neutral site.
2) Buffalo and Kansas City both lose, and Baltimore wins or ties – a Buffalo vs. Kansas City championship game would be at a neutral site.
3) Buffalo and Kansas City both lose, and Cincinnati wins – a Buffalo or Cincinnati vs. Kansas City championship game would be at a neutral site.
As NFL commissioner Roger Goodell acknowledged, “there is no perfect solution,” but this is without question an unprecedented moment in the league’s history.
Of the NFL’s 32 owners, 24 have to vote “yes” for the proposal to pass.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.