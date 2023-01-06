Potential AFC Championship Game Scenarios

The NFL announced Thursday that the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not resume and has officially been canceled.

As one might imagine, the decision profoundly impacts the AFC playoff picture.

“Cancelling the game between the Bills and Bengals creates potential competitive inequities in certain playoff scenarios,” the league said in a statement. “In an effort to mitigate those inequities, NFL clubs will consider tomorrow [Friday] in a Special League Meeting a resolution recommended by the Commissioner and approved today by the Competition Committee.”

Part of that resolution is a proposed neutral site for the AFC Championship Game if the competing teams did not play an equal number of games or if one of the sides could have been the top seed had 17 regular season contests been played. Simply put, this only has merit if the matchup involves the Bills or Bengals and the No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs.

Possible scenarios for such an outcome to occur are as follows (based on alternative Week 18 results):

1) Buffalo and Kansas City both win or tie – a Buffalo vs. Kansas City championship game would be at a neutral site.

2) Buffalo and Kansas City both lose, and Baltimore wins or ties – a Buffalo vs. Kansas City championship game would be at a neutral site.

3) Buffalo and Kansas City both lose, and Cincinnati wins – a Buffalo or Cincinnati vs. Kansas City championship game would be at a neutral site.

As NFL commissioner Roger Goodell acknowledged, “there is no perfect solution,” but this is without question an unprecedented moment in the league’s history.

Of the NFL’s 32 owners, 24 have to vote “yes” for the proposal to pass.