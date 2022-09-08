Productive Offseason Leads Public to Backing Miami Dolphins
Zachary Cook
With so much parity in the NFL, multiple teams that failed to qualify for the postseason in 2021 are poised to leap in the standings this year. One team that was active in the offseason and is expected to boast an improved roster is the Miami Dolphins.
Dolphins Good Bet to Make Playoffs
The Miami Dolphins have been gaining steam as a popular pick to make the playoffs in 2022 for a good reason. General manager Chris Grier went out in the offseason and got their quarterback Tua Tagovailoa some protection, signing coveted tackle Terron Armstead to a long-term contract in free agency.
Grier didn’t stop there. He also gave Tagovailoa another dynamic weapon on offense, trading away draft picks to acquire Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs. Hill gives their quarterback a deep threat, in addition to someone who makes plays on his own. Just get him the ball.
It’s hard to argue that the Dolphins aren’t a much better team now than they were at this time last year when they finished just shy of the playoffs with a 9-8 record. This says that the public is likely buying into Tagovailoa enough to be bullish on Miami’s prospects of making the playoffs in 2022.
Most Handle – Make or Miss the Playoffs:
Miami Dolphins – to make the playoffs
New York Jets – to make the playoffs
Minnesota Vikings – to make the playoffs
That confidence has translated to the highest handle percentage headed in Miami’s direction among all NFL teams to make or miss the playoffs at the BetMGM Sportsbook. That number currently sits at 97%, demonstrating bettors’ big money and confidence in the Dolphins.
Biggest Liabilities – Make or Miss the Playoffs:
Miami Dolphins – to make the playoffs
Detroit Lions – to make the playoffs
New York Jets – to make the playoffs
Miami also accumulated 84% of tickets, which has come in with odds that have remained unchanged since opening at +135. With the current price point and the amount of money flowing in on the Dolphins, Miami is the biggest liability for this wager.
