Prognosis on Bucs C Ryan Jensen's Injury: 'Not Looking Good'

News broke earlier on Thursday that Jensen was carted off the field at training camp with a severe left knee injury. Nothing is certain yet, but initial reports from Laine and others state that this could be the worst. Tampa Bay will likely be without their three interior offensive linemen to start 2022, with RG Ali Marpet (retired), Jensen, and LG Alex Cappa (Bengals) now unavailable.
Over the last five seasons, Jensen has not missed any of his 81 starts. Any update on the severity of his injury will be something to monitor in the coming days. As things stand, Robert Hainsey is next on the team’s depth chart at the center position. Time will tell if Tampa makes a move before the start of the season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LVII Odds
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the second-shortest odds to win Super Bowl LVII at +750 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
