Prognosis on Bucs C Ryan Jensen's Injury: 'Not Looking Good'

The prognosis for the injury suffered by Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen at training camp on Thursday has been reported as “not looking good,” per ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

I’m told that it’s “not looking good” for Bucs center Ryan Jensen, who suffered a left knee injury today. They’re continuing to perform tests and will know more in the coming days. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) July 28, 2022

News broke earlier on Thursday that Jensen was carted off the field at training camp with a severe left knee injury. Nothing is certain yet, but initial reports from Laine and others state that this could be the worst. Tampa Bay will likely be without their three interior offensive linemen to start 2022, with RG Ali Marpet (retired), Jensen, and LG Alex Cappa (Bengals) now unavailable.

Over the last five seasons, Jensen has not missed any of his 81 starts. Any update on the severity of his injury will be something to monitor in the coming days. As things stand, Robert Hainsey is next on the team’s depth chart at the center position. Time will tell if Tampa makes a move before the start of the season.

