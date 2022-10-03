QB Kenny Pickett's Steelers Debut Ends in Last Second Loss to Jets

Pittsburgh – Steelers fans thought they could have their cake and eat it, too. They finally witnessed rookie Kenny Pickett enter the game but also had to endure the last-minute loss to the New York Jets 24-20, which ruined the celebrated debut of the Pickett era.

“Just disappointed,” Kenny Pickett said after the game. “Wanted to come in and get the win. So that’s really just the emotions. Just disappointed we didn’t come out with the outcome we worked so hard for. Definitely, something we need to learn from and move on.”

The losers of three straight games and going scoreless in the first quarter over that same period, everyone knew Mitch Trubisky’s tenure as the starting quarterback was in jeopardy if the offense wasn’t able to put up some points or move the football consistently.

Pittsburgh went scoreless in their third consecutive game in the first quarter. It was evident that these slow starts weren’t providing the team with an opportunity to remain level with their opponents. Two Chris Boswell field goals had Pittsburgh trailing 10-6 heading into the locker room at halftime.

Tomlin felt it was the right time to put the rookie first-round pick into the line-up.

“Coach (Mike Tomlin) came in at halftime and said I was going,” Pickett said after playing his first regular season game. “I spent a lot of time at the facility to get ready. I felt pretty good while I was in there.”

Unfortunately, his first pass attempt turned into the first of three interceptions for the rookie quarterback. A deep pass to Chase Claypool ended up in the hands of Jets safety Jordan Whitehead.

Pickett completed 10 of his 13 passes for 120 yards and three interceptions. Modest numbers for the rookie, but his two rushing touchdowns quietly indicated that Pittsburgh was moving the football once he got under center.

Pickett’s moment was building to a crescendo.

Each punt provided boos and chants of the rookie’s name echoing throughout the stadium. His presence provided the energy to get the offense into a rhythm.

Speaking to the media afterward, Diontae Johnson said, “Yeah, as soon as he came in, the crowd was like happy for him to get in or what not. So that made us get going, and we were able to put points on the board.”

The Steelers’ offense scored back-to-back touchdowns in consecutive quarters for the first time all season once Pickett was anointed the starter. The 14-points in the second half also are the most points scored by Pittsburgh all season.

“It is what it is,” Johnson said of the team moving from one quarterback to the other. “They brought in Kenny, so we are going to roll with him. Now we can just move forward and get better. Get ready for next week. Get Kenny ready for this week as well for practice and the game this week. It gave us a spark. It’s what we needed. We weren’t moving the ball as well. We were moving the ball, but I felt like when he came in, we were more efficient. You could see it. The energy. He plays with swag. You can see it.”

The swag breathed life into Acrisure Stadium.

Mitchell Trubisky sideline reaction after 2nd rushing TD by Kenny Pickett pic.twitter.com/5uk9HNXwTr — Bo Marchionte (@BoMarchionte) October 2, 2022

“We just thought we needed a spark,” Tomlin said. “We didn’t do much in the first half, not enough offensively, and thought he could provide a spark for us.”

The loss today was demoralizing for the Steelers. Pickett moved the offense. They were winning the game 20-17 with just a few minutes to play. The defense had one last stand to make to inherit the victory.

“It always feels good to win in this league,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh said. “I thought our O-line battled. It wasn’t exactly the prettiest game, but I thought they did a good job battling and held up when we needed them to.”

That moment came on the final drive.

Taking over on their own 35-yard line with 3:34 left on the cock, New York moved the football down to the Steelers’ goal-line. Trailing 20-17, the Jets had the chance to take the lead or tie the game. Jets rookie tailback Breece Hall’s first career touchdown was initially ruled a fumble as it bounced out of his arm. The play was reversed after review, concluding he broke the goal line before the football left his possession.

Around a dozen seconds (16) were left on the clock. It left Pickett with a couple of Hail Mary throws in his effort to win his first game, but his final pass would be intercepted in the end zone as time expired.

“We are trying to win a game,” Cam Heyward said postgame. “We haven’t won a game in, what, four weeks or three weeks? We have to do a better job on defense. The defense has to be a lot better. And I take that personally.”

Pittsburgh might have the offensive side figured out with Pickett in the line-up. If Heyward can help get the defensive unit up to snuff, the Steelers might be able to survive the gauntlet of games on the upcoming schedule.

Now it’s on the Buffalo to face the 3-1 Bills.