QB Mitch Trubisky to Start for Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday

Mitch Trubisky will start for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, the official website reports.

On the surface, this may not seem all that surprising, but it may show that despite coach Mike Tomlin not naming a starting quarterback for Week 1 yet, Trubisky still has the upper hand. Rookie QB Kenny Pickett has been making massive strides and will likely take over the starting role this season. Pickett was the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and it was always just a matter of time until he took over the job, but it is somewhat of a surprise that he is challenging Trubisky this quickly. Mason Rudolph is one QB we know will not be starting for the Steelers. His name has come up in trade rumors recently.