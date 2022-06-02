QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Retires After 17 NFL Seasons

Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick calls it a career after playing 17 seasons for nine different NFL teams. The 39-year-old last played for the Washington Football Team before suffering a hip injury in his first game with the organization.

Fitzpatrick was a seventh-round selection out of Harvard. He threw for 34,990 yards and 223 touchdowns in his career. Fitzpatrick also started for each team he played for, an NFL record. He produced many memorable moments, earning him the nickname ‘FitzMagic.’

Ryan Fitzpatrick is retiring from the NFL after 17 seasons What a career 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/6qdvsLaD83 — PFF (@PFF) June 2, 2022

Fitzpatrick’s best season came with the New York Jets in 2015. He led the Jets to a 10-6 record while posting career-highs in passing yards and passing touchdowns. He never found himself in the midst of any award races and did not make a playoff appearance, but the legend of ‘Fitzmagic’ will live on with each fan that got to see him play.