QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Retires After 17 NFL Seasons

Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick calls it a career after playing 17 seasons for nine different NFL teams. The 39-year-old last played for the Washington Football Team before suffering a hip injury in his first game with the organization.
Fitzpatrick was a seventh-round selection out of Harvard. He threw for 34,990 yards and 223 touchdowns in his career. Fitzpatrick also started for each team he played for, an NFL record. He produced many memorable moments, earning him the nickname ‘FitzMagic.’
Ryan Fitzpatrick is retiring from the NFL after 17 seasons
Fitzpatrick’s best season came with the New York Jets in 2015. He led the Jets to a 10-6 record while posting career-highs in passing yards and passing touchdowns. He never found himself in the midst of any award races and did not make a playoff appearance, but the legend of ‘Fitzmagic’ will live on with each fan that got to see him play.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.