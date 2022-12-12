Quarterbacks Drafted After Zach Wilson in the 2021 NFL Draft
Zachary Cook
The first two selections of the 2021 NFL draft were quarterbacks, but how many dropped later in the draft after Zach Wilson was taken second?
Even though it’s only been a couple of seasons since these quarterbacks have had opportunities to take NFL snaps, there are still questions surrounding whether or not some players were selected too high.
Eight quarterbacks were drafted after Zach Wilson was selected by the New York Jets second overall. Trey Lance was picked third by the San Francisco 49ers, Justin Fields 11th by the Chicago Bears, Mac Jones 15th by the New England Patriots, Kyle Trask 64th overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kellen Mond 66th overall by the Minnesota Vikings, Davis Mills 67th overall by the Houston Texans, Ian Book 133rd overall by the New Orleans Saints, and Sam Ehlinger 218th overall by the Indianapolis Colts.
