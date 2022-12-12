Multiple franchise quarterbacks emerged from the 2018 NFL draft, but some teams still kick themselves over their selections.

Lamar Jackson has already proven to be one of the top signal callers in the NFL and is making some teams regret their draft night choices.

Quarterbacks Drafted Ahead of Lamar Jackson in the 2018 NFL Draft

Four quarterbacks were selected ahead of Jackson in the 2018 NFL draft. Baker Mayfield was taken first overall by the Cleveland Browns, Sam Darnold third overall by the New York Jets, Josh Allen seventh overall by the Buffalo Bills, and Josh Rosen tenth overall by the Arizona Cardinals.