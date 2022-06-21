Raiders a Potential Landing Spot for Ndamukong Suh?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to move on from defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. However, Suh has clarified that he would like to continue playing. One team that could be a potential fit is the Las Vegas Raiders.

Speaking on ESPN’s NFL Live program Monday, Suh was asked to share his thoughts on potentially joining the Silver and Black, given their need for more defensive help up front.

“Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby, I was exchanging messages with them the other day,” said Suh. “It’s an interesting opportunity for sure. We’ll see where it kind of ends up. But that AFC West is very, very tough — which would be fun. You get out of that, you’re almost destined to get to the Super Bowl.”

The 35-year-old followed those remarks on Tuesday by tweeting: “Raiders could be fun.”

Suh appeared in all 17 games for the Bucs last season, notching six sacks and 27 combined tackles. While he’s not the player he used to be, the former three-time All-Pro selection could still be a solid addition to a Raiders squad that deals with superstar quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, and Justin Herbert.

