Raiders-Chiefs DFS Showdown: Injury and Depth Analysis

QUARTERBACK:

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders travel to Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Monday Night Football. Mahomes is one of the more reliable quarterbacks in the sport, whereas Carr isn’t the most dependable guy out there. Both have shown the ability to pass for high yardage, given their pass-first offenses, which is much needed in a showdown.

RUNNING BACK:

In Week 4, Josh Jacobs’s usage rate reached the highest mark all season and in recent memory. He rushed 28 times while hauling in five receptions off of six targets while dusting his previous three games’ snap rates. We anticipate Brandon Bolden to be the second running back, but his potential workload is limited as he didn’t record a carry in Week 4. While not projected to play, Zamir White saw the two rotational carries offered in Week 4, so look for him to potentially steal the backup role.

The Kansas City backfield is one of the more unpredictable things in the NFL, but we still project Clyde Edwards-Helaire to lead the way. All the backs saw an uptick in volume in Week 4 as the Chiefs played most of the game with a lead. CEH has been efficiently used as a pass catcher, finding the endzone three times off 13 catches. Isiah Pacheco could be the second back, as the Chiefs view him as a strong runner to kill the clock. Jerick McKinnon will also get work out of the backfield, but we haven’t seen the number of targets through the air that we anticipated heading into the year.

WIDE RECEIVER:

Davante Adams is Derek Carr’s number-one option and serves as one of the best red-zone threats in the sport. He has combined for 47 targets through four games and had a touchdown in three, so his role is pretty cemented. Hunter Renfrow returns from injury after being targeted 16 times through the first two games. We know we can’t expect high yardage from him, but Carr will look his way often. Mack Hollins slides back into the WR3 role after stepping up in Renfrow’s absence. He still saw at least 85% of the snaps when Renfrow was healthy, so we shouldn’t be concerned about his opportunities. He becomes Carr’s fourth, maybe fifth, option in the passing game. Keelan Cole or Tyron Johnson will be the rotational fourth receiver depending on who is active. Neither would have a higher than a two-target ceiling.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is listed as questionable for tonight’s game, even though the current expectation is that he’ll play. There is nothing about a potential snap count at the moment, but look out for that report as the day unfolds. Look for Marquez Valdes-Scantling to step into the WR1 role if JuJu cannot go. He’ll see about five targets regardless while having a solid deep-threat ability. Mecole Hardman was only targeted once in each of the past two games, as we saw Skyy Moore begin to eat away at Hardman’s snaps last week. Still, we have Hardman projected ahead of Moore, but it looks to be only a matter of time before Hardman is overtaken. Justin Watson will be the fourth receiver whose minimal targets this season have just so happened to mainly be directed to the endzone.

TIGHT END:

Darren Waller has not seen the workload we have been hoping for, but he’s certainly no slouch. He’ll see about 5-6 targets more likely than not, but the red-zone upside doesn’t present itself with Davante Adams’s presence. Foster Moreau is listed as questionable, so if he cannot go, look for Jesper Horsted to fill in the TE2. When Moreau was out for Week 4, the Raiders essentially eliminated all tight end snaps, as Horsted only saw three.

Travis Kelce looks to be the best tight end in football and is the most reliable weapon at Mahomes’s disposal. He should see 8-9 targets while having found the endzone in three of the four games. Noah Gray will out-snap Jody Fortson, but Fortson has two touchdowns off two receptions, which is what could set this slate aflame.