Raiders-Chiefs DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis

MULTIPLIER TARGETS:

Patrick Mahomes has the highest point projection and will be a popular play at both the multiplier and the flex. Besides Travis Kelce, there is no one that Mahomes consistently feeds targets, and even at that point, Kelce only reached double-digits once out of four games this season. Running backs, wide receivers, and backup tight ends all get volume, so playing Mahomes at the multiplier is safe and offers you cheap stacking opportunities.

Derek Carr would be $2,700 cheaper than his opponent but leads a much more concentrated offense. He has fed Davante Adams 47 targets over four games while also heavily targeting Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow. Davante Adams at $17,100 as a multiplier play has a higher upside than his quarterback, but if you anticipate the Chiefs “letting others beat them,” then Carr at the multiplier would be cheaper and be lower owned. Plus, the expectation is that the Raiders will be playing from behind, opening up added pass attempts from Carr.

Travis Kelce is capable of wrecking any game, as we can safely assume that he’ll see roughly 8-9 targets. He is a popular red-zone target who might not be as highly owned at the multiplier compared to what we typically see. If you are to back any Chiefs receiver, Kelce is the safest option and has the highest ceiling by a large margin.

If you anticipate the Raiders building off their Week 4 performance and giving the Chiefs a real run for their money, Josh Jacobs could be a cheaper option to target here. His Week 4 utilization cannot be overlooked, as he touched the ball 33 times for over 175 scrimmage yards with two touchdowns. His ownership won’t be extreme, which makes him a high-upside play if his increased snap share to 85-90% rolls over and the Raiders are in a competitive game.

FLEX OPTIONS:

Clyde Edwards-Helaire will likely not come close to 19 carries again, as we can much more safely expect him to see about 12-15 touches combined on the ground and through the air. Given the high expected ownership, $7,400 is a little pricey for our liking, so you’d be better off taking a shot with a cheaper option or paying up to $1,400 for a certified workhorse back in Jacobs.

Jerick McKinnon has been underwhelming volume-wise but could be worth the buy at $3,000, as he will probably see around five carries and a few targets. Isiah Pacheco has been priced up to $4,800 even though his value shines in garbage time scenarios. If you follow the game script of a Chiefs blowout, Pacheco will likely get you ten carries. Otherwise, he doesn’t supplement with a passing upside.

In reality, it is Davante Adams and everybody else in Derek Carr’s eyes. Mack Hollins at $5,000 is an enticing play because we can expect him to be on the field for at least 85% of the snaps, even with Renfrow’s return. The 2021 RedZone upside that Renfrow had is nonexistent, with Adams and Waller being at full health, so unless you anticipate eight-plus targets for Renfrow, stay away. Hollins’s low ownership and vertical threat make him more desirable.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is questionable, which could open up an opportunity for Marquez Valdes-Scantling after JuJu has seen eight targets in three of four games. MVS will still see about five targets while being a deep threat, but given the worry of a snap count (thanks, Tee Higgins), MVS could be a safer play.

Skyy Moore is shaping up to overtake Mecole Hardman’s role, which looks fantastic given Moore’s $2,400 price tag. Expecting Moore to eat away at Hardman’s snap makes sense, as he is a dynamic player that Andy Reid could utilize in many ways. Justin Watson at $1,000 is also interesting, as his minimal targets have seemed to all come in the endzone.

Darren Waller’s red zone upside has diminished with Adams’s presence, and with Renfrow returning, it is understandable to be uneasy about backing him at $7,200 on DraftKings. If Foster Moreau is ruled out, Jesper Horsted could look enticing at $200, but he only played three snaps as the primary backup in Week 4, so proceed with caution.

Through four games, Jody Fortson has caught two receptions for two touchdowns which could give him incredible value at $400 on DraftKings.