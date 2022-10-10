Raiders-Chiefs: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

Two AFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs, will collide on Monday Night Football from Arrowhead Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders (+285) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-355) Total: 51.5 (O-114, U-106)

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense hasn’t missed a beat without one of the best wide receivers on their side, and the highly skilled signal-caller has been doing a great job of mixing the ball around to some of his new targets. Travis Kelce is still a priority for what Andy Reid and company want to do on that side of the ball, but the wide receiver room has yet to see someone emerge and get the attention of their superstar quarterback.

The Chiefs have started their regular season with a 3-1 record and are set to enter this divisional matchup as sizable favorites on the moneyline at -355. That shouldn’t be a surprise, especially when looking into the Raiders’ second-half struggles and lack of adjustment.

Regarding the Raiders, things haven’t been going well under new head coach Josh McDaniels, who’s getting his second go around as a bench boss after a short stint with the Denver Broncos. Las Vegas picked up its first victory of their season in Week 4, outlasting the Broncos, but before that, it had three losses by a combined 13 points. After starting the season with an 0-3 record, it’s hard to get back in the playoff picture, but this matchup could go a long way in helping them erase that deficit.

Week 5 action will also see the Chiefs enter this game as 7.5-point home favorites, which isn’t a stretch when you consider the damage they laid on the Raiders in 2021. During their two matchups, the Chiefs won by scores of 41-14 and 48-9. Even with some differences between these teams in 2022, the Raiders don’t match up well with the Chiefs, and that should again show up on the scoreboard.

Best Bet: Chiefs -7.5 (-104)

After carving up the Raiders’ defense for an incredible 89 points in 2021, Mahomes and company will be looking for an encore performance this time, while you can bet Derek Carr would like to showcase some of his new weapons and put more points on the board than last year. The Raiders did a much better job running the football last week, and there’s some optimism that they will focus heavily on the ground again.

There’s some positive regression due for the Raiders on offense, but it’s unlikely they’ve found the recipe to slow down Mahomes. Las Vegas has the weapons to keep pace here, but the Chiefs should do enough to pull away and help secure the over and cover the spread.

Best Bet: Over 51.5 (-114)

Game Pick: Chiefs 35, Raiders 26