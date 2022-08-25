Raiders Could Move on From OL Alex Leatherwood

As Bonsignore writes, “All options are on the table on how to proceed with the former Alabama standout. Those options include moving Leatherwood from tackle back to guard, where he played the bulk of his rookie season, to trading him, or cutting him.”
Las Vegas’ first-round pick (17th overall) in the 2021 Draft, Leatherwood’s rookie woes have continued into this year’s training camp, where he has fallen behind the competition for the Raiders’ starting right tackle position. While the 23-year-old is a capable run blocker, he has noticeably struggled in pass protection.
With no ties to Las Vegas’ new regime of head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler, Leatherwood’s first-round pedigree may not be enough to save him.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.