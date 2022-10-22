Raiders' Darren Waller is Out Sunday vs. Texans

Darren Waller won’t play Sunday for the Las Vegas Raiders, the Raiders’ official website reports.

This comes as a bit of a surprise as the Raiders had a bye last week, and it was thought the extra time would be enough for Waller to overcome his hamstring injury. Apparently not, as Waller wasn’t able to practice this week and now won’t be able to play versus the Houston Texans.

Waller has been a colossal disappointment this season after signing a three-year, $51 million contract extension with the Raiders in September. It was thought with the addition of Davante Adams, the underneath routes would be wide open for Waller, but he only has 16 receptions for 175 yards and one score in five games.