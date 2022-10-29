Raiders' Darren Waller Questionable to Play vs. Saints Sunday

Unlike last week, Waller was able to practice in at least a limited fashion this week. Due to the missed game versus the Houston Texans last week and then having a bye the week before, Waller hasn’t played since injuring the hamstring in Week 5 versus the Kansas City Chiefs. The talented tight end has been a big disappointment this season, with only 16 receptions for 175 yards and a score.
The Raiders have also disappointed as a team this season, sitting at 2-4 and in third place in the AFC West. While that is certainly concerning, the schedule does get more manageable in the second half of the season. That said, a win Sunday in New Orleans could go a long way toward Vegas’ return to the playoffs for the second season in a row.
The Raiders are 1.5 favorites (-105) in this contest and -116 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 49.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
