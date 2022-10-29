Raiders' Davante Adams Questionable vs. Saints Sunday
George Kurtz
Davante Adams is considered questionable to play Sunday for the Las Vegas Raiders, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders’ official website reports.
Adams missed back-to-back practices before returning Friday due to an illness. The questionable designation seems to be the Raiders’ way of playing it safe, as Adams is expected to play Sunday versus the New Orleans Saints.
The NFL got rid of the probable designation several years ago, which leaves the team a choice of either questionable or no designation at all. Most teams choose the safe route and list players with any minor injury or illness as questionable.
Adams has been hot of late, as he has three straight games with at least 95 yards receiving. The former Packer has 37 receptions for 509 yards and five touchdowns on the season.
The Raiders are -1.5-point favorites (-105) in this contest and -116 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 49.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
