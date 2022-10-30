Raiders' Davante Adams Will Play vs. Saints in Week 8
Grant White
Not even a cameraman could get in the way of Davante Adams playing on Sunday.
After flu-like symptoms inhibited his participation in practice most of the week, Adams was on the field for walk-throughs on Friday. His official designation for Week 8’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints was questionable, but Field Yates confirmed that Adams would suit up for the Raiders.
Officially active: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Davante Adams, Dalton Schultz, Micah Parsons, Nelson Agholor, Matt Prater.
Officially inactive: Ezekiel Elliott, Darren Waller, Joe Flacco.
Adams has been a preferred target in the Raiders’ offense, drawing a 29.7% target share. The five-time Pro-Bowler leads the team in virtually every receiving category, including targets, receptions, yards, and touchdowns.
Early this season, the Saints passing defense was one of the best units in the league; however, they’ve been torched a couple of times over the past few weeks. Two of their last three opponents have thrown for 268 or more yards, setting the stage for another strong performance from Adams.
The Raiders are holding steady as short favorites, priced as -1.5 chalk, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
