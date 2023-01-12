Raiders Evaluating Trade Market for QB Derek Carr

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has likely played his final snap in Silver and Black. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders “will begin the process of evaluating the trade market” for the veteran quarterback.

Carr stepped away from the team after he was benched for Las Vegas’ final two games of the regular season. Across 15 starts, the 31-year-old led the Raiders to a 6-9 record, throwing for 3,522 yards with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while completing 60.8% of his passes. Carr particularly struggled down the stretch, tossing nine interceptions over his final five games as Las Vegas failed to qualify for the postseason.

With a no-trade clause built into his contract, Carr is expected to be involved in the evaluation process. The former Fresno State standout is also due a guaranteed $40.4 million on February 15, meaning the Raiders would prefer to have a deal in place before then or potentially outright release their long-time signal caller.

Selected 36th overall in the 2014 draft, Carr has spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the Raiders.

