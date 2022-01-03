Raiders expect Darren Waller to play in Week 18 against the Chargers

The Fresno Bee’s Anthony Galaviz reports that the Raiders expect Darren Waller to be good to go for Week 18 against the Chargers.

Rich Bisaccia said they're anticipating getting Darren Waller back this week. #Raiders — Anthony Galaviz (@agalaviz_TheBee) January 3, 2022

Before being added to the COVID-19 list, Waller was suffering from knee and back injuries. He hasn’t played since Week 12 against the Cowboys because of his knee injury and COVID-19. Waller is second on the team in receiving yards with 643 and has caught two touchdown passes.

The Raiders are coming off a 23-20 win over the Colts that kept their postseason hopes alive. Zay Jones led the team in receiving yards, picking up 120 on eight catches.

Getting Waller back is a significant gain for Las Vegas, as he averages 5.3 catches and 64.3 receiving yards per game.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Raiders are +130 on the moneyline and a +3 on the spread against Los Angeles.

The Raiders-Chargers game was switched from daytime to primetime because the winner will advance to the playoffs.

