Raiders HC Josh McDaniels Dismisses Josh Jacobs Trade Rumors

According to Las Vegas Raiders reporter Vincent Bonsignore, head coach Josh McDaniels shot down trade rumors surrounding running back Josh Jacobs.

.@Raiders HC Josh McDaniels shot down any speculation that the Raiders were/are shopping Josh Jacobs — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) August 8, 2022

Las Vegas’ presumed starter heading into 2022, Jacobs’s name has begun to surface in NFL trade circles following his peculiar usage during the Raiders’ Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. On a night where Las Vegas rested several starters in Derek Carr, Davante Adams, and Darren Waller, Jacobs saw seven touches, totaling 44 yards.

McDaniels has responded, saying that all Raiders running backs will see action in the preseason. However, with the team declining Jacobs’s fifth-year option in the offseason, one can’t help but wonder if McDaniels’s words are purely coach speak.

Of course, there is also the presence of 2022 fourth-round pick Zamir White, who has impressed during training camp and tallied 75 yards on 14 touches in his preseason debut.

Jacobs is shaping up to be an extremely risky selection in 2022 fantasy football drafts.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Raiders at +170 odds to make the postseason.