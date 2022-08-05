Raiders HC Josh McDaniels Explains RB Josh Jacobs Decision

One of the most noteworthy events from Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game was the presence of Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who saw a handful of touches in the meaningless affair (five carries for 30 yards, two receptions for 14 yards).

Head coach Josh McDaniels opted to play Jacobs, despite the team resting several key starters, including quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver Davante Adams, and tight end Darren Waller.

McDaniels explained the decision, saying, “I always think it’s good for backs to carry the ball in the preseason. There’s a lot of things that happen when you’re getting tackled and hit that you can’t simulate in practice. I think all of guys had the ball tonight; all of our guys either caught it or were handled the ball and had to get tackled. We can’t really simulate that or rep that in practice.”

While McDaniels’ reasoning makes sense, it could also be purely coach-speak as the Raiders declined Jacobs’ fifth-year option for 2023, signaling he may not be longed for in Las Vegas.

In what is likely his final year in Silver and Black, Jacobs shapes up to be a risky selection in 2022 fantasy football drafts.

