Raiders HC Josh McDaniels Praises RB Josh Jacobs

Entering the 2022 NFL season, little was expected of Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. The Raiders welcomed a new regime, selected fellow rusher Zamir White in the draft, and declined Jacobs’s fifth-year option.
To the surprise of many, Jacobs has proven to be the team’s workhorse in the year’s early going, culminating in a career-high 89% snap share in Week 4’s 32-23 victory over the Denver Broncos. In fact, Sunday was a career day all around for the former first-round pick, with Jacobs also setting new highs in rushing yards (144) on 28 carries to go along with two scores.
“He’s one of the best runners that I’ve ever been around,” said Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels. “Take that for what it’s worth. I’ve been around some good ones. He has a great ability to make yards after contact. He has a great ability to make yards even if there’s not a lot there right away.”
Evolving into one of fantasy football’s best values, Jacobs will look to keep the good times rolling in Week 5 when the Raiders travel to Arrowhead Stadium to battle the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Raiders as +7.5 road underdogs on the spread and +285 on the moneyline.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.