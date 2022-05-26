Raiders HC Josh McDaniels Won't Discuss Kaepernick Workout

The Las Vegas Raiders surprised many Wednesday when reports surfaced of the team holding a private workout with free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick – Kaepernick’s first since March 2017.

Certainly, there are going to be several questions regarding the organization’s decision to take a look at the now 34-year-old QB. Just don’t expect new head coach Josh McDaniels to answer them.

“We will only talk about the people that are on our team,” McDaniels said Thursday. “Dave (Ziegler) and his staff have worked out tons of guys this spring. We really don’t make comments about the evaluations that we made or what they looked like, what they didn’t look like, strengths and weaknesses, those kinds of things…I respect the question 100 percent. I understand, but that’s kind of what we’ll stick to.”

Las Vegas’ quarterback room currently consists of starter Derek Carr, and backups Nick Mullens, Jarrett Stidham, and Chase Garbers.

Kaepernick’s last NFL appearance came in 2016 while a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

