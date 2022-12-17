Raiders' Josh Jacobs Questionable vs. Patriots

Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders is listed as questionable to play Sunday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Jacobs injured his finger in the Raiders’ 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14. Jacobs has also been dealing with a quad injury that has seen him listed as questionable for the past couple of weeks. The Raiders’ playoff chances may have been dealt a death blow with that loss to the Rams, but another loss would undoubtedly be the last nail in the coffin. Jacobs was limited in practice all week.

The Raiders may get some reinforcements for the passing game as both Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow could return from injury this week. The Raiders aren’t saying for sure if one or both will play, as they prefer to keep the New England Patriots guessing.