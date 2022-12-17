Raiders' Josh Jacobs Questionable vs. Patriots

Jacobs injured his finger in the Raiders’ 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14. Jacobs has also been dealing with a quad injury that has seen him listed as questionable for the past couple of weeks. The Raiders’ playoff chances may have been dealt a death blow with that loss to the Rams, but another loss would undoubtedly be the last nail in the coffin. Jacobs was limited in practice all week.
The Raiders may get some reinforcements for the passing game as both Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow could return from injury this week. The Raiders aren’t saying for sure if one or both will play, as they prefer to keep the New England Patriots guessing.
The Raiders are -1.5-point favorites (-110) versus the Patriots and are -120 on the moneyline. The game has an over/under of 44.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
