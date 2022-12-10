Raiders' Josh Jacobs to Undergo Tests on Injured Finger

Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders will undergo tests on his pinkie finger, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

#Raiders RB Josh Jacobs will have tests on his injured pinkie finger, source said. But X-Rays during the game were negative and he was able to function after it was popped into place last night. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 9, 2022

Jacobs injured the finger in the Raiders’ 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. The Raiders stated after the game that X-Rays taken on the finger did not reveal a break, but you could see that Jacobs was in obvious discomfort. However, Jacobs remained in the game and carried his usual load.

Jacobs came into the game with a questionable tag due to a quadriceps and calf injury, and now we can add a finger to his list of maladies. The loss by the Raiders on Thursday didn’t eliminate any chance they had to make the playoffs, but it has severely hindered it. The Raiders are unlikely to shut Jacobs down for the season, but Jacobs also may want to make a business decision eventually, as he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.