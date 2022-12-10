Raiders' Josh Jacobs to Undergo Tests on Injured Finger

Jacobs injured the finger in the Raiders’ 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. The Raiders stated after the game that X-Rays taken on the finger did not reveal a break, but you could see that Jacobs was in obvious discomfort. However, Jacobs remained in the game and carried his usual load.
Jacobs came into the game with a questionable tag due to a quadriceps and calf injury, and now we can add a finger to his list of maladies. The loss by the Raiders on Thursday didn’t eliminate any chance they had to make the playoffs, but it has severely hindered it. The Raiders are unlikely to shut Jacobs down for the season, but Jacobs also may want to make a business decision eventually, as he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.
The Raiders will host the New England Patriots in Week 15. The Raiders are -1.5-point favorites (-104) versus the Patriots next week and are -112 on the moneyline. The over/under for this contest has not yet been set. You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.