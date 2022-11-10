Raiders LB Blake Martinez Retires From NFL After 7 Seasons

At just 28 years old, this is quite abrupt as Martinez had 11 combined tackles and played 91 percent of Las Vegas’s defensive snaps on Sunday. Martinez was confusingly cut by the New York Giants prior to the start of the season and was swept up by the Raiders where he played just four games. From a Raiders perspective, it goes from bad to worse as they now lose a starting linebacker following the placement of Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow on the injured reserve. Las Vegas currently sits at 2-6 in the cellar of the AFC West.
In seven seasons, Martinez has made 706 total combined tackles, 22 pass deflections, and four forced fumbles. He led the league in tackles with 144 in 2017 with the Green Bay Packers.
Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders Odds
The Las Vegas Raiders are currently 4.5-point favorites against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday with the total set at 41.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
