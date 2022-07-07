Raiders Name Sandra Douglass Morgan as New Team President

The decision makes Morgan the first-ever black woman to hold such a post in the NFL.
Morgan joins the Raiders after previously serving as chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board.
In a letter sent to team employees, Morgan said, “I am thrilled to join you as we embark on one of the most exciting times in the history of our organization. I look forward to meeting each of you in person over the coming weeks.”
Morgan becomes the Raiders’ third team president in less than a year following last season’s surprise resignation of Marc Badain and, most recently, the firing of Dan Ventrelle in May.
“I’ve given long and thoughtful consideration to joining you, and I’ve done so because I believe in the promise of the Raiders,” said Morgan. “Most importantly, I believe in your core values of integrity, community, and commitment to excellence. I expect you to embody those and hold me accountable for doing the same.”
Morgan is expected to be introduced by the team at a 1:00 p.m. PT news conference on Thursday.
