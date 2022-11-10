Raiders Place Star TE Darren Waller (Hamstring) on IR
Paul Connor
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Las Vegas Raiders have placed star tight end Darren Waller on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. He will miss at least the next four games.
Raiders are placing TE Darren Waller on injured reserve, per source. Waller aggravated his hamstring injury and the team believes this will give him four weeks to get it healthy and come back to finish the season.
Waller has not played since Week 5 and is said to have aggravated the injury after practicing in a limited fashion on Wednesday. It’s a significant blow to a Raiders passing attack that has received minimal production outside of superstar wideout Davante Adams. Inking a new three-year, $51 million extension this past offseason, Waller has tallied 16 receptions for 175 yards and one touchdown across five games in 2022.
Las Vegas will re-evaluate Waller in a month with the hopes he can make a potential late-season return. In the meantime, backup Foster Moreau will continue to serve as the Raiders’ number one tight end and could be a decent option for those fantasy owners struggling to find meaningful production at the position.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Raiders as -5.5 home favorites on the spread and -260 on the moneyline for Week 10 versus the Indianapolis Colts.
