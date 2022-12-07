Raiders-Rams: How to Watch, Stream & Bet 'Thursday Night Football'
Zachary Cook
Two underachieving teams will collide on Thursday Night Football, with the Las Vegas Raiders visiting the Los Angeles Rams.
It was hard to envision the Rams having a Super Bowl hangover of this magnitude. They sit with one of the worst records in the league, as well as not owning their first-round draft pick. Still, you’d hear few objections if you asked Rams fans to accept mediocrity in exchange for a Super Bowl win.
On the other hand, the Raiders were expected to be much better than their record shows. Still, they have won three straight games entering this matchup.
When and Where is Raiders-Rams?
Raiders: 5-7 | Rams: 3-9 Date: December 8, 2022 | Kick-Off: 8:15 p.m. ET Location: Los Angeles, California | Stadium: SoFi Stadium
How to Watch Raiders-Rams?
TV: NBC, Amazon Prime | Live Stream: Amazon Prime/NBC Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung, Terry McAulay
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, spread, and game total, many other options are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
It would be a massive understatement to say it’s been an offensive struggle for the Rams. There have been injury issues and fewer weapons, but no one in their right mind saw this type of letdown coming. The Raiders also expected to gel on offense faster, but better late than never, which has seen them tally between 20 and 40 points in each of their last five games. The Rams’ bread and butter might be their defense, but there are holes on that side of the ball that the Raiders can exploit.
Before the season, you wouldn’t think the Raiders would be near touchdown-sized road favorites over the Rams. However, that’s where we currently stand, with the Rams having lost six straight games and possessing a -79 point differential. There are also more injury concerns with the Rams’ top players, making it difficult to get behind them in this matchup.
Check back tomorrow on SportsGrid for our best bets involving this Raiders-Rams clash! There will be plenty of bets to keep track of, including ones involving the total, spread, and moneyline.
Injuries to Watch for
Raiders: Andrew Billings, DT (DNP), Jayon Brown, LB (DNP), Jesper Horsted, TE (DNP), Rock Ya-Sin, CB (DNP)
Rams: Aaron Donald, DT (DNP), Travin Howard, LB (DNP), Terrell Lewis, LB (DNP), David Long Jr., DB (DNP), Brian Allen, C (DNP), Tyler Higbee, TE (DNP)
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.