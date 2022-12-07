Raiders-Rams: How to Watch, Stream & Bet 'Thursday Night Football'

Two underachieving teams will collide on Thursday Night Football, with the Las Vegas Raiders visiting the Los Angeles Rams.

It was hard to envision the Rams having a Super Bowl hangover of this magnitude. They sit with one of the worst records in the league, as well as not owning their first-round draft pick. Still, you’d hear few objections if you asked Rams fans to accept mediocrity in exchange for a Super Bowl win.

On the other hand, the Raiders were expected to be much better than their record shows. Still, they have won three straight games entering this matchup.

When and Where is Raiders-Rams?

Raiders: 5-7 | Rams: 3-9

Date: December 8, 2022 | Kick-Off: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles, California | Stadium: SoFi Stadium

How to Watch Raiders-Rams?

TV: NBC, Amazon Prime | Live Stream: Amazon Prime/NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung, Terry McAulay

How to Bet Raiders-Rams

Moneyline: Raiders (-260) | Rams (+215)

Spread: Raiders -6.5 (-102) | Rams +6.5 (-120)

Total: 44.5 (O-105, U-115)

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, spread, and game total, many other options are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

It would be a massive understatement to say it’s been an offensive struggle for the Rams. There have been injury issues and fewer weapons, but no one in their right mind saw this type of letdown coming. The Raiders also expected to gel on offense faster, but better late than never, which has seen them tally between 20 and 40 points in each of their last five games. The Rams’ bread and butter might be their defense, but there are holes on that side of the ball that the Raiders can exploit.

Before the season, you wouldn’t think the Raiders would be near touchdown-sized road favorites over the Rams. However, that’s where we currently stand, with the Rams having lost six straight games and possessing a -79 point differential. There are also more injury concerns with the Rams’ top players, making it difficult to get behind them in this matchup.

Check back tomorrow on SportsGrid for our best bets involving this Raiders-Rams clash! There will be plenty of bets to keep track of, including ones involving the total, spread, and moneyline.

Injuries to Watch for

Raiders: Andrew Billings, DT (DNP), Jayon Brown, LB (DNP), Jesper Horsted, TE (DNP), Rock Ya-Sin, CB (DNP)

Rams: Aaron Donald, DT (DNP), Travin Howard, LB (DNP), Terrell Lewis, LB (DNP), David Long Jr., DB (DNP), Brian Allen, C (DNP), Tyler Higbee, TE (DNP)