Raiders RB Ameer Abdullah to Play "James White Role" on Offense

According to NFL reporter Albert Breer, Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah has been a “revelation” at training camp and is expected to play the “James White role” in head coach Josh McDaniels’s offense.

3) Camp revelation: Journeyman Ameer Abdullah. Raiders have depth at RB. But Abdullah's carving out a real role—the "James White" spot in McD's O. 4) Kolton Miller's rock solid at LT. Elsewhere on the OL? Lester Cotton's a sleeper. RT (Leatherwood, Eluemonor, Munford) a big ?. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 12, 2022

Abdullah spent four seasons in the Motor City, a former second-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2015, followed by stops in Minnesota and, most recently, Carolina. His best season came his rookie year when he tallied 780 total yards and three scores.

Considered by many to be an afterthought in Las Vegas’ running back room, the 29-year-old is now slated for meaningful playing time. Across White’s six full seasons in New England, the recent retiree never caught fewer than 40 passes. That role could be enough for Abdullah to serve as a useful RB4 in PPR formats.

Meanwhile, the news is a blow to fellow running backs Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake, whose fantasy values will likely be tied to their ability to score touchdowns.

