Raiders RB Ameer Abdullah to Play "James White Role" on Offense
Paul Connor
According to NFL reporter Albert Breer, Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah has been a “revelation” at training camp and is expected to play the “James White role” in head coach Josh McDaniels’s offense.
3) Camp revelation: Journeyman Ameer Abdullah. Raiders have depth at RB. But Abdullah's carving out a real role—the "James White" spot in McD's O.
4) Kolton Miller's rock solid at LT. Elsewhere on the OL? Lester Cotton's a sleeper. RT (Leatherwood, Eluemonor, Munford) a big ?.
Abdullah spent four seasons in the Motor City, a former second-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2015, followed by stops in Minnesota and, most recently, Carolina. His best season came his rookie year when he tallied 780 total yards and three scores.
Considered by many to be an afterthought in Las Vegas’ running back room, the 29-year-old is now slated for meaningful playing time. Across White’s six full seasons in New England, the recent retiree never caught fewer than 40 passes. That role could be enough for Abdullah to serve as a useful RB4 in PPR formats.
Meanwhile, the news is a blow to fellow running backs Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake, whose fantasy values will likely be tied to their ability to score touchdowns.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.